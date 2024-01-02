Anzeige
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
02-Jan-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) 
DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.3511 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30078 
CODE: 500D LN 
ISIN: LU2391437253 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2391437253 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      500D LN 
Sequence No.:  294867 
EQS News ID:  1806343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.