

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's manufacturing activity continued to expand at the end of the year on stronger increases in output and orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.



The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose slightly to 50.8 in December from 50.7 in November.



The factory sector expanded for the fourth time in the last five months. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.



The official PMI survey results released over the weekend suggested that the manufacturing sector continued to shrink in December.



The factory PMI declined to 49.0 from 49.4 in November.



At the same time, the official non-manufacturing PMI posted 50.4, up from 50.2 in the prior month.



Overall sales increased at the quickest pace since February driven by improved market conditions and greater client spending.



At the same time, the downturn in new foreign sales moderated.



Manufacturers boosted production for the second straight month in order to meet the rising demand. The rate of growth was the most pronounced in seven months.



However, companies maintained a cautious approach to staffing. Employment decreased at the quickest pace since May.



Manufacturers indicated that capacity pressures eased in December with backlogs of work dropping for the first time in seven months.



Purchasing activity stagnated as companies cited greater usage of existing stocks to cut costs leading to a marginal drop in inventories of inputs.



Meanwhile, stocks of finished goods increased slightly.



Average supplier performance deteriorated for the first time in three months in December. Delivery times increased due to shortages of some raw materials and strained supplier capacity.



The rate of input cost inflation moderated to a four-month low and firms signaled only a fractional rise in selling prices.



Manufacturers expect production to grow over the course of 2024 amid forecasts of firmer global demand, higher client spending and new product investment. But the degree of optimism softened.



'Looking to the new year, there is still room for adjustments in fiscal and monetary policies,' Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, said.



'Efforts in increasing employment should be strengthened to alleviate pressure on the job market, improve people's livelihoods, and ultimately foster long-term market confidence,' the economist added.



With policy tailwinds supportive at the start of 2024, the economic rebound that started in the fourth quarter should persist over the next quarter or two, said economists at Capital Economics.



