Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of Board changes and Directors' details
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02
2 January 2024
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of Board changes and Directors' details
Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director.
The Company hereby announces that Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of European Assets Trust PLC with immediate effect.
- END -
Contact information:
Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 3170 8732