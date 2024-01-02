Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

2 January 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director.

The Company hereby announces that Kate Cornish-Bowden, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a Director of European Assets Trust PLC with immediate effect.

