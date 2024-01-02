Bellway Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

02 JANUARY 2024

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 31 December 2023, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 119,446,293 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 119,446,293

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717