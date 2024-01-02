Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

2 January 2024

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC announces the following:

As at 31 December 2023, Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC's capital consists of ordinary shares of 2.5p, with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 601,665,200. The Company has 37,016,818 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is 564,648,382.

The above figure (564,648,382) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, or a change to their interest in Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

