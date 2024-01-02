N-Dream: Get Ready to Spice Up Your Gaming Experience: Overcooked Lands on AirConsole

ZURICH, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AirConsole, a multiplayer gaming solution for cars and Android TVs, is announcing a partnership with video game publisher Team17. This partnership is bringing the popular multiplayer cooking game, Overcooked to the AirConsole platform.

AirConsole's users can now enjoy playing Overcooked, a dynamic, couch co-op cooking game that has accumulated a dedicated fanbase and multiple awards for its unique mix of fast-paced action and teamwork, on TV and in BMW cars. Players have to work together in a variety of kitchen challenges, racing against the clock to prepare and serve a wide range of dishes while navigating obstacles, and performing under time pressure. With Overcooked on AirConsole, friends and family can now immerse themselves in the hilarious world of culinary adventures from the comfort of their own devices.

"We are thrilled to bring Overcooked to AirConsole, a platform that encourages social gaming experience accessible to anyone," said Michael Fuller, Director of Content at AirConsole. "Overcooked's cooperative mayhem is a perfect fit for AirConsole's vision of inclusive and fun multiplayer gaming, and we can't wait to see players around the world collaborating and competing in this culinary adventure."

"We're thrilled to bring Overcooked to the AirConsole platform, providing players with a unique and accessible way to experience the chaotic joy of cooperative cooking," said Team17. "AirConsole's innovative approach to multiplayer gaming aligns perfectly with the spirit of Overcooked, and we can't wait to see players dive into the madness."

About AirConsole:

AirConsole is a leading platform for casual multiplayer games for cars, TVs and PCs. By connecting smartphones as controllers to your screen, AirConsole turns them into gamepads, providing a fun gaming experience for friends and family. With a wide variety of games available, AirConsole offers entertainment for every occasion and brings people together through the power of play.

