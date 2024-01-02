

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The death toll from a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the west coast of central Japan on Monday has risen to 48, latest reports quoting local authorities said.



The number of casualties is feared to rise as rescue operations are in full swing in search of people who are trapped under the rubble of buildings collapsed in the quake.



Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a news conference following an emergency Cabinet meeting Tuesday that access to the northern part of the secluded Noto Peninsula was cut after a road was split into two.



Officials who had flown over the peninsula reported damaged roads, landslides and large fires, he told reporters.



Ishikawa prefecture was the epicenter of the quake, which first occurred Monday evening, local time.



Power outage has been reported in tens of thousands of homes in the region.



Several homes were damaged by tsunami waves in Suzu. The coastal town's mayor described the aftermath as 'catastrophic.'



The Japan Meteorological Agency, or JMA, had earlier issued major tsunami warnings along the Sea of Japan, and lifted all of them later.



It was the first major tsunami warning issued by JMA since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands in the northeast of the country.



The New Year's powerful quake triggered tsunami alerts in neighboring South Korea and as far away as eastern Russia.



Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that nearly 100,000 residents have been given evacuation orders, and a total of 57,360 people have been evacuated from the risky areas.



According to him, there may be earthquakes of an intensity scale of up to 7 for about a week.



The United States Geological Survey said it recorded more than 35 aftershocks having a magnitude of at least 2.5 near the epicenter since Monday.



While Japan's weather agency said aftershocks could continue for a few days, CNN quoted a USGS seismologist as warning that it could last for months.



