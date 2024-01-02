easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-Jan-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 2 January 2024 1. The Company announces that it received notification on 2 January 2024 that Catherine Bradley, Non-Executive Director, acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company at a price of GBP5.07 per share. 2. The Company also announces the following transaction by Garry Wilson, CEO easyJet holidays, as set out below: Type of Vesting Exercise Exercise Number of Number of shares sold including Number of PDMR Award cost date awards to cover tax liabilities* shares date exercised retained Garry Wilson Restricted 29.12.2023 nil 29.12.2023 49,135 23,152 25,983 Stock Awards

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP5.07 on 29 December 2023.

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Catherine Bradley a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Acquisition of shares b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP5.07 10,000

Aggregated information

d) Aggregated volume 10,000

Price GBP5.07

e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-02

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Garry Wilson a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, easyJet holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Exercise of Restricted Stock Awards at nil cost b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Restricted Stock Awards Nil 49,135

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 49,135

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-29

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock Award exercise

including to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock GBP5.07 23,152 Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 23,152

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.07

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-29

f) Place of the transaction XLON

