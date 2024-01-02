Anzeige
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Xetra
02.01.24
13:00 Uhr
5,804 Euro
+0,080
+1,40 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
02.01.2024 | 12:31
02.01.2024 | 12:31
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
02-Jan-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
2 January 2024 
1. The Company announces that it received notification on 2 January 2024 that Catherine Bradley, Non-Executive 
Director, acquired 10,000 ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company at a price of GBP5.07 per share. 
 
 2. The Company also announces the following transaction by Garry Wilson, CEO easyJet holidays, as set out 
  below: 
 
       Type of   Vesting  Exercise Exercise  Number of   Number of shares sold including Number of 
PDMR     Award          cost   date    awards     to cover tax liabilities*    shares 
              date              exercised                   retained 
Garry Wilson Restricted  29.12.2023 nil   29.12.2023 49,135     23,152             25,983 
       Stock Awards

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP5.07 on 29 December 2023.

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts 

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0)7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373

Media 

Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                                            Catherine Bradley 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                             Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment                     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                            Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                            ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                                            Acquisition of shares 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          GBP5.07     10,000

Aggregated information

d) Aggregated volume 10,000

Price GBP5.07

e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-02

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                            Garry Wilson 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             CEO, easyJet holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                            Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                            Exercise of Restricted Stock Awards at nil cost 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                        Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          Restricted Stock Awards Nil   49,135

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 49,135

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-29

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock Award exercise

including to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock  GBP5.07 23,152 
                            Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 23,152

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.07

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-29

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 294890 
EQS News ID:  1806457 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2024 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
