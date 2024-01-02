Nxu Inc.: Nxu Finishes 2023 by Kicking Off Production of NxuOne EV Charging Solutions

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) ("Nxu", "the Company"), a domestic technology company developing and manufacturing innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, capped off 2023 with the start of NxuOne production, having produced its first commercially available NxuOne EV 750kW Charging Solutions unit in December. Compatible with CCS and NACS, the 750kW unit is scalable to megawatt+ power and users can expect continuous, repeatable power every time they plug in their EV.



The NxuOne EV Charging System is the only universal, dual-technology solution available for public charging. It is designed to support up to 4.5MW of bi-directional DC power and up to 50kW of bi-directional AC power. A seamless cloud experience provides charging monitoring and payment solutions on your mobile device.

Businesses interested in securing their own NxuOne EV Charging Solutions, whether to power their own EV fleets or to contribute to the much-needed EV charging infrastructure more and more consumers are demanding every day, can learn more at: https://nxuenergy.com/charging-station-sales

"We anticipate 2024 to be a busy, exciting year, and we're thrilled to debut our first NxuOne production unit this early," said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett. "We're engaging with great partners and potential customers to continue building out our network of chargers, continuously advancing the electrified future we envision."

Nxu's original charging unit is available for public charging at its manufacturing facility in Mesa, Ariz., open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with Nxu staff onsite from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily. Users simply need to create a Nxu One Charging profile with payment information and visit the charging station in Mesa to have the reliable, consistent and convenient experience Nxu's proprietary charging technology affords.

Nxu previously announced Quartzsite, Ariz. as its first highway charging location and anticipates breaking ground in 2024. Additional sites in California under contract include Tehachapi, North Edwards and Barstow, all within the critical California NEVI corridor 7. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) corridor 7 is one of the six corridor groups included in round 1 of the California Energy Commission's NEVI Formula Program, which has announced the availability of up to $40,500,000 in grant funds for projects that will strategically deploy high-powered, direct-current fast charger electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry-leading grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure and over-air cloud management - encompassed by Nxu's seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future areas of focus and expectations for our business. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Nxu's expectations about its long term growth strategy, future growth trajectory, revenue and operations; Nxu's technology and alignment with broader trends in the EV market; opportunities presented by electrification; beliefs about the general strength, weakness or health of Nxu's business; and beliefs about current or future trends in EV battery materials or other markets and the impact of these trends on Nxu's business. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at www.nxuenergy.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

