Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
02.01.24
08:09 Uhr
6,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.01.2024 | 13:18
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)


In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 December 2023 its issued share capital consisted of 191,183,036 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 December 2023, the Company held 1,828,806 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 191,183,036 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

01 January 2024



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.