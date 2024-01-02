BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 29 December 2023 were:

633.50p Capital only

648.05p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 41,297 Ordinary shares on 29th December 2023, the Company has 95,730,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,479,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.