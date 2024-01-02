BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 29 December 2023 were:

206.86p Capital only

207.42p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 22,002 ordinary shares on 29th December 2023, the Company has 79,559,061 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 20,802,244 shares which are held in Treasury.