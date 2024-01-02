Anzeige
02.01.2024
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 29 December 2023:

- 66,641,813 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 39,954,918 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 25,546,911 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,930,122 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,009,751 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,547,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,317,292 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,393,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 29 December 2023 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)

NAV applied

Voting Rights

UK Equity Shares

66,641,813

194.96p

129,924,878

Global Equity Income Shares

25,546,911

301.51p

77,026,491

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares

4,009,751

154.26p

6,185,441

Managed Liquidity Shares

1,317,292

111.88p

1,473,786

Total

214,610,596

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
2 January 2024

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

020 7543 3559


