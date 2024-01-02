JW Asset Management, LLC: JW Asset Management Announces Changes To Holdings In Terrascend Corp

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Joint actors of JW Asset Management, LLC ("JW"), an adviser to several funds (the "Acquiror"), have acquired 1,768,769 common shares of TerrAscend Corp. (TSX:TSND, OTCQX:TSNDF) ("TerrAscend") between May 31, 2023 and January 2, 2024. Joint actors also acquired 400,001 warrants of TerrAscend on June 28, 2023. As a result of the issuance of additional Common Shares by the Issuer, as well as the expiration of warrants held by joint actors of the Acquiror, the Acquiror's total percentage holding in TerrAscend has decreased by 2.60%.

JW and its joint actors now beneficially own or exercise control or direction over (a) 90,390,753 common shares of TerrAscend (b) 400,001 warrants to acquire common shares of TerrAscend (c) 10,000 convertible preferred shares of TerrAscend (d) 200,000 options to acquire common shares of TerrAscend and (e) 23,923 restricted stock units of TerrAscend, carrying 33.91% of the total voting power attached to all TerrAscend securities on a partially diluted basis (assuming conversion of only the TerrAscend convertible securities owned or over which JW or its joint actors exercise control or direction and no others).

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report for the above-named companies, which will be filed on www.sedar.com, please contact: Jason Klarreich, Chief Financial Officer at jk@jwfunds.com.

