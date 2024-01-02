Scepter Holdings, Inc.: Scepter Announces Resignation of Robert Van Boerum as Director and CEO Adam Nicosia Appointed Interim CEO Matthew Balk and Marilu Brassington Join Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:BRZL), announced today Robert Van Boerum has resigned as CEO and Director of the Company. He departs after 5 years of service to pursue other opportunities. Adam Nicosia has been named Interim CEO and will serve until a permanent CEO has been appointed.

"We are grateful for Robert's years of service to Scepter, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors." said Adam Nicosia, Interim CEO of Scepter. "The insight and leadership he contributed to the development of our AdaptAI software platform will provide Scepter with the technology base needed to provide increased value to our clients and grow our business."

Matthew Balk and Marilu Brassington have been appointed to Scepter's Board of Directors. Mr. Balk brings years of experience on Wall Street as an investment banker, senior executive, investor, and corporate board member. Mr. Balk will chair the audit committee. Ms. Brassington, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has also joined the Board. She is a CPA with significant experience as an auditor for a Big Four accounting firm, an international investment banker, and as a CFO for private and public companies.

About AdaptAI

The AdaptAI platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) based AI system that creates a proprietary 'data fingerprint' for client products, then matches it with influencers best positioned to succeed in promotion. AdaptAI also leverages AI to determine which influencers will generate the most attention - in specifically curated audiences - to produce the highest ROI for client spend. AdaptAI analyzes each specific campaign for additional feedback to inform ongoing promotions and to further refine its algorithm and ultimately attempt to monetize accumulated data.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings manages the marketing of products, data, and companies through its AdaptAI software platform that efficiently matches products with the influencers that will generate the best results.

Data from these transactions is accumulated and analyzed to fine tune AdaptAI with the hope of ultimately providing even more revenue for its clients. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods, and seeks to leverage its expertise with AdaptAI to create a global platform that will capitalize on data as an asset.

