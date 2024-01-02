Catheter Precision, Inc. Receives Additional Patents for LockeT in Great Britain and the European Market

New Patents Demonstrate Uniqueness of the Closure Product Design

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American:VTAK), a US based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, announced today that Great Britain and the European Market have allowed two new patents (No. 6288592 and No. 015023977-0001), further strengthening the company's IP position for its LockeT product line. These new issued patents for LockeT are in addition to an issued patent in Japan earlier in 2023.

David Jenkins, interim CEO, said, "The new issued patents and patent applications in Great Britain and the European Market now brings the total number to 50. The new patents demonstrate Catheter Precision's commitment to developing and maintaining the uniqueness of the closure product design, which is currently available in the United States and under review for CE mark. We are pleased with the new and continued development of LockeT and look forward to continuing to add to our LockeT IP."

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

