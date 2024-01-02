WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the 2023 ISG Provider LensTM Insurance BPO Services Quadrant Report across multiple service lines in both North America and Europe. In North America, WNS was named a 'Leader' in Life and Retirement (L&R) Insurance BPO, Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPO, and Life Retirement Insurance TPA. In Europe, it was ranked a 'Leader' in both the P&C and L&R categories.

Across all categories, WNS was recognized for its deep domain expertise, innovative digital-first solutions, advanced analytics capabilities, and strategic platform partnerships. The company's unique technology assets, including an end-to-end 'Insurance-in-a-Box' BPaaS solution (InVog), WNS Vuram hyperautomation capabilities, and digital self-service models delivered through WNS Expirius are creating market differentiation across Insurance sectors. WNS was also cited for its Unified Analytics Platform (UAP), actuarial centers of excellence, strategic insurtech and platform partnerships, and innovative commercial models.

"WNS' ability to deliver digitally-led transformative offerings across insurance sectors while optimizing costs and enhancing efficiencies is well established. Clients rely on us to co-create innovative solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology and are based on a deep understanding of their specific domains and unique business requirements," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS is bolstering its position in the insurance BPO market by creating its proprietary offerings and forming new partnerships and alliances," said Ashish Jhajharia, Lead Analyst, ISG.

WNS offers a full suite of digital-first services to over 65 global insurance clients across P&C and L&A leveraging deep domain knowledge, unique technology accelerators, strategic InsurTech partnerships, advanced analytics and digital transformation solutions to innovate and transform operations for insurers. The company has over 12,000 global employees supporting insurance clients, including domain-certified staff, actuarial teams, and dedicated data scientists.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2023, WNS had 59,873 professionals across 67 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240102520347/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com