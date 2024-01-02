Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic: Novel Device Facilitates Successful No-Shave FUE Transplants for Long Hair with Ease

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study published in the Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology journal reveals a groundbreaking advancement in hair transplantation, reports Dr U Hair and Skin Clinic. The research, titled "No-Shave Long Hair Follicular Unit Excision using an All-Purpose Skin-Responsive Device," focuses on simplifying the procedure for patients who choose to avoid shaving their heads during transplantation, allowing an immediate preview of long-term results post-surgery. The newly introduced UGraft Zeus® device significantly streamlines the procedure, making it faster and easier while minimizing graft damage.

The multicenter study, involving 152 patients across five multinational clinics, showcased the success of the UGraft Zeus®. It resulted in a lower graft damage rate (2.2-4.3%) compared to previously published studies (5.6% - 9.2%), alongside an unprecedented 87% long hair graft retrieval. The device's efficiency was remarkable, yielding a graft extraction rate of 440 per hour versus previous studies' 157 per hour. Even surgeons with less than 6 months of experience expressed increased willingness (from 1.25 to 4.20 on a scale of 1 - 5) to perform no-shave long hair FUE procedures after adopting the UGraft Zeus®.

The device's versatility was further demonstrated in the study by its success in performing no-shave long hair FUE in black patients of African descent, who are typically deemed challenging in even shaved head FUE procedures.

Featuring a proprietary intuitive punch called The Intelligent Punch® and its complementing skin-adaptive driver (UGraft Zeus®), the device revolutionizes the no-shave hair transplant procedure on several fronts by improving speed and reducing graft damage while consistently preserving hair shafts.

This approach signals enhanced procedure speed, ease of use, and increased surgeon willingness to adopt the technique.

Dr. Sanusi Umar, lead author from the Division of Dermatology at Harbor-UCLA, Torrance, and Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic, Manhattan Beach, California, highlighted, 'Our research reveals breakthroughs in minimally invasive hair restoration. The UGraft Zeus® now extends hope to patients unable to shave their heads due to lifestyle or cost constraints in accessing long hair FUE. This innovative technology offers versatility to hair surgeons, by excelling in beard and body hair transplantation, shaved and non-shaved FUE procedures, across diverse skin and hair types-eliminating the need to switch punches or devices. It sets a new standard in efficiency, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Harutyunyan

Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic

sara@dru.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9QZA0ZgNGA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308283/UGraft_Zeus.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2170144/Dr_U_Hair_and_Skin_Clinic_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novel-device-facilitates-successful-no-shave-fue-transplants-for-long-hair-with-ease-302024197.html