Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNU LN) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2024 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 146.659 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4109131 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 294899 EQS News ID: 1806533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

