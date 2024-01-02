DJ Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS LN) Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2024 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 105.8611 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7953949 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 294920 EQS News ID: 1806575 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2024 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)