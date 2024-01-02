DJ Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc (DAXX LN) Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi DAX III UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 154.6691 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3935665 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 294902 EQS News ID: 1806539 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2024 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)