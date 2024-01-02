

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ground-breaking new EU rules introducing a minimum rate of 15 percent taxation for multinational companies operating in European Union Member States came into effect Monday.



The entry into force of the minimum effective taxation rules, unanimously agreed by Member States in 2022, formalizes the EU's implementation of the so-called 'Pillar 2' rules agreed under the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework.



Almost 140 countries have signed up to those rules agreed as part of the global deal on international tax reform in 2021.



With this historic law, the European Union is among the first to implement the OECD tax reform.



By lowering the incentive for businesses to shift profits to low-tax jurisdictions, Pillar 2 curbs the so-called 'race to the bottom' - the battle between countries to lower their corporate income tax rates in order to attract investment. As a result, a number of zero tax jurisdictions around the world have announced the introduction of a corporate income tax for the companies in scope.



The new EU rules will apply to multinational enterprise groups and large-scale domestic groups in the 27-nation bloc, with combined financial revenues of more than EUR750 million ($822 million) a year. They will apply to any large group, both domestic and international, with a parent company or a subsidiary situated in an EU Member State.



The Directive includes a common set of rules on how to calculate and apply a top-up tax due in a particular country if the effective tax rate is below 15 percent. If a subsidiary company is not subject to the minimum effective rate in a foreign country where it is located, the Member State of the parent company will also apply a top-up tax on the latter, the European Commission said in a press release.



In addition, the Directive ensures effective taxation in cases where the parent company is situated outside the EU in a low-tax country which does not apply equivalent rules.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX