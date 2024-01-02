Anzeige
02.01.2024
Oxford Instruments Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

2 January 2024

Name of applicant:

Oxford Instruments plc

Period of return:

From:

1 July 2023

To:

31 December 2023

Name of scheme:

Executive Share Option Scheme (ESO)

Performance Share Plan (PSP)

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

347,848

196,401

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

80,000

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

13,757

139,111

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

334,091

137,290

Name of contact:

Sarah Harvey

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0)1865 393200

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231


