Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Engaged in AUVSI's Green UAS Program to Certify Compliance with Highest Levels of Cybersecurity and Accelerate Adoption of Optimus System by U.S. Federal and State Agencies

The Optimus System is expected to be one of the first commercial drones to be certified in the Green UAS program, verifying its compliance with the highest levels of cybersecurity and supply chain requirements of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)

The Green UAS program is administrated by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), in partnership with the Department of Defense and many state governments, with the purpose to enhance America's UAS technology base

Green UAS compliant drones can transition to Blue UAS cleared list and be eligible for purchase by the U.S. Department of Defense

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics") has enrolled the Optimus System in the Green UAS program, a new program administered by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems ("AUVSI"). Through this program, and the related Trusted Cyber program, American Robotics will seek to certify the Optimus System as compliant with the highest levels of cybersecurity and supply chain requirements as outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). By participating in the Green UAS program, American Robotics is looking to accelerate the acceptance of the Optimus System with commercial, state, and federal government agencies, including the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

"Our Optimus System is a valuable platform with demonstrated reliability and is now being commercially deployed and operated worldwide by Tier-1 customers and governmental agencies," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Through participation in the Green UAS program we expect to further demonstrate the maturity and quality of our system which will help accelerate acceptance from U.S. governmental entities for use in defense, homeland security, public safety and municipal markets requiring the highest levels of security and reliability. Upon successful completion of the program, we believe our Optimus drone will be the only Green UAS certified drone that has also received an FAA Type Certificate."

"We believe that completing this rigorous program will further demonstrate that the Optimus is a best-in-class platform and will bring many opportunities to serve new customers in the United States," said Timothy "T3" Tenne, CEO of American Robotics. "Conducting operations within sensitive locations, such as strategic facilities, borders, law enforcement, first responders, and even operations within industrial sites are a huge responsibility. Certification through the Green UAS and Trusted Cyber programs will enable us to support the needs of our customers who value the trusted, secure and reliable aerial security and data solutions we provide."

Green UAS is the first broader Trusted Cyber Program by AUVSI and was launched in partnership with the Department of Defense and in collaboration with AUVSI members. The program aims to foster a safe and secure UAS market, promoting competitiveness across the industry. With the increasing number of commercial drone users, Green UAS will prove to be the foundation in drone security, providing a standardized route to the Blue UAS cleared list. Green UAS compliant drones that have a DoD sponsor and complete the required Authority to Operate (ATO) requirements will have an opportunity to transition from the Green UAS cleared list to Blue UAS cleared list and be eligible for purchase by the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System and the Iron Drone Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include a first of its kind FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on X formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on X and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on X and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

888.350.9994

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com