Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASL LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2024 / 14:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.2369 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33344248 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 294994 EQS News ID: 1806735 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

