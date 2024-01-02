Quantum Kinetics Corporation: Stealth Laboratory Announces Safe Nuclear - The Quantum Kinetic Well

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 2, 2024 / Quantum Kinetics Corporation, a company focused on becoming the leader in isotope editing technology, has recently emerged from stealth mode to announce - for the first time - the existence of a modular, synthetic device producing sustained Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PTTM).

The patented invention, as described by laboratory officials, has the potential to eliminate environmental concerns associated with nuclear power plants worldwide. The pollution-fighting machine presents the prospect of a brighter green energy future.

The Quantum Kinetic Well: "Powering the World With Endless Clean Energy."

Inspired by a young American scientist who had been studying gravity and hydrogen densities in his garage for 6 years, QKC has successfully demonstrated safe and maintainable transmutation (E-PTTM) - a technology that could permanently alter the course of human history. Executives of the company call the new process the "Quantum Kinetic Well" (QKW). The method works with distilled water, tap water, river water, seawater, and heavy water (D2O) dielectrics.

The Quantum Kinetic Well - Safe nuclear luminosity levels between 0.7 keV to 30 keV X-rays from Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT).

The company recently conducted research on its patented technology in a joint-strategic relationship with Pacific Northwest National Laboratories (PNNL), a division of the U.S. Department of Energy. The research was published in NPJ Nature and heralded by the three journal reviewers as a "much needed invention around the world."

To bolster its achievement, QKC conducted further foundational research with two world-class laboratories including a company famed as the global leader in isotopic science. The results were reviewed by a university professor and national expert in electrochemistry, who deemed the experiments "successful," "exceptional," and commented, "We can see increased speed of the break-down of radioactive elements across the board." (Synthetically driven radioactive decay.) An official who observed the experiments stated, "I think you made a Time Machine."

Innovative engineering techniques including a modular design in combination with the patented Quantum Kinetic Well ("QKWTM") results in very low-cost isotopic revision and management. As such, the Company projects a rapid transition to commercial wastewater decontamination systems within two years. Installation of E-PTTM will also reduce waste storage needs and concomitant risks of radioactive vitrification off-gassing.

Since the 1950s, waste products from nuclear plants have posed direct threats to human health and the environment. In 1973, a building known as the Waste Encapsulation and Storage Facility (WESF) was constructed at the Washington Hanford site. This facility stores 1,936 highly radioactive capsules. These capsules are filled with residual 137Cs and 90Sr contaminates. These dangerous capsules reside within 4-meters of water acting as a safety moderator. These capsules are so radioactive they glow bright neon blue within the water bath due to Cherenkov radiation.

Hanford - WESF Building - Radioactive capsules of 137Cs and 90Sr glowing in a water tank basin (Image by IEEE Spectrum).

The WESF building is 30-years past its designated operational lifespan. As a result, the facility's concrete structures have been excessively exposed to damage from gamma/neutron radiation. This predicament poses increased risks of radioactive leaks into the Columbia River that flows at an average ~7,500 m3/s of water from the Hanford site to the Pacific Ocean approximately 200 miles away. Any significant breach of radioactive wastewater containment at the WESF could imperil the geographical region and the humans that populate it.

At this time scientists, engineers, and government officials have no viable method for neutralizing the hazardous water from the radioactive capsules once decommissioned. This is because conventional water treatment processes are largely ineffective at degrading 90Sr (strontium). Current treatment techniques include bulky or expensive ion exchange, membrane processing, immobilization methods, chemical precipitation, and/or electrocoagulation (EC) flocculation. More importantly, the presently configured treatment methods are ineffective in addressing the underlying problem of radioactive nuclides. This means these dangerous isotopes will endure for thousands or millions of years thus perpetually threatening global ecology - until now.

With the expansion of E-PTTM technologies to onshore marine and riverfront areas in the U.S and beyond, cost-effective methods for removal of radioactive isotopes from spent nuclear wastewater at select sites worldwide including Hanford, Fukushima, and Chernobyl, are currently available.

Due to the rising need for advances in clean energy and the massive assembling of capital funding available for such projects, the current opportunities for rapid deployment of isotope editing projects is very high. And the expansion potential of isotope editing into the global green energy build-out is unlimited, including the manufacturing of organic and metallic hydrides.

The U.S. Department of Energy is currently looking at the allocation of significant funds for safe nuclear solutions. According to Vanessa Z. Chan PhD, Chief Commercialization Officer of the DOE, the funding opportunities from the government for clean energy are currently up to one-half trillion, if key investors lead the way. (June 22, 2023: Seattle - CleanTech Alliance Conference).

About Quantum Kinetics Corporation

QKC holds six patents and numerous copyrights and trademarks on safe nuclear devices. QKC is registered with SAM and DUNS and is eligible for emergency Federal contracting in Washington, Oregon, and California. QKC is also a member of The CleanTech Alliance.

"The Quantum Kinetic Well: Powering the World with Limitless Clean Energy"

