Debut Discourse on Success Featured in LibraryBub Selection for January

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Success can be an elusive goal," Holly Burns writes, "with countless people striving to achieve it, however, understanding the principles and practices that underpin success can be transformative. A wealth of literature exists, offering guidance and inspiration for those looking to unlock their full potential." In his debut book Adapt, Raghavan Venugopal shapes his discourse on success in the form of a novel set in 2011. Barbara Bamberger Scott in her Feathered Quill review recognizes his "clear gift for engaging storytelling" shown in "an allegorical tapestry of vibrant and vital connections between work life, family scenarios and inner contemplation". His central character wants to know how to find success as a leader. In his book Disruptive Leadership, Christopher Catranis reveals eight successful approaches to running a business that might seem counterintuitive. A Goodreads reviewer admires its fresh approach and considers it deserving of wide attention. "The value of this book is the frank and warmly humorous manner in which Christopher delivers his principles of enlightenment, success and change…"

Established in 2015, LibraryBub is an industry first. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Joseph Kanon declares that in a very real way, his life began in his local library. "I grew up in a Pennsylvania coal town where there were no bookstores at all [and] the only available books were paperbacks in wire racks at the drugstore whose covers invariably featured men with guns and women with torn blouses... Nothing else. Except the library, a red brick building on Prospect Street that was like Aladdin's cave to me, filled with treasures. I can still remember the day I got my first card and was allowed to take three books home, grown-up books, not picture books." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Science Fiction & Fantasy

River to the Multiverse (Book Four of the Silver Sphere series) by David Gittlin ISBN: 979-8985860535

Children's

Sylvester Lou Goes beyond the Mountain (Book One of the Linx Land Adventure series) by Keisha Reynolds ISBN: 978-1645435051

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Surviving Chaos: how I found peace at a beach bar by Harold Phifer ISBN: 978-0578743547

Business

Adapt: your first step towards success that lasts by Raghavan Venugopal ISBN: 978-1637352199

Disruptive Leadership: 8 counterintuitive secrets for running a successful business by Christopher Catranis ISBN: 978-1943386468

Don't Buy the Watch by Andrew Dupy ASIN: B09X6SLXFJ

The Elon Musk Method: business principles from the world's most powerful entrepreneur by Randy Kirk ISBN: 978-1943386444

Habits of Success:what top entrepreneurs routinely do in business and in life by Christina Alva, Muhammad Arif Anis et al. ISBN: 978-1637350379

Hire, Scale, Thrive: how to grow your business exponentially with virtual professionals by Alinka Rutkowska and Gerald Pena ASIN: B0CJ5F8B9S

Navigating B2B: master your industry, your business, and yourself by Steve Ferreira ISBN: 978-1637352472

Next Level Cybersecurity by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

Pocket Mentor: the entrepreneur's guide to building a lasting business from scratch by Mark Nureddine ISBN: 978-1943386291

Supreme Leadership: gain 850 years of wisdom from successful business leaders by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386215

Why They Buy: a bulletproof method to closing any sale by David Fuess ISBN: 978-1943386321

Write and Grow Rich: secrets of successful authors and publishers by Alexa Bigwarfe, Amy Collins et al. ISBN: 978-1943386260

Religion & Spirituality

Love Is the Foundation by A'sha Love ISBN: 978-1637351970

Self-Help

How To Live an Abundant Life by Carl Grant III ISBN: 978-1637351949

No Regrets by Casel Burnett ISBN: 978-1637352403

Stepping beyond Intention by Daniel Mangena ISBN: 978-1999957117

"LibraryBub targeted libraries for one of my bestsellers," says LibraryBub author Gregg Michaelsen. He fully appreciates the benefits of the connection between self-publishing authors and librarians, revealing how he "could not imagine trying to research and contact all the libraries in the U.S. and request that [his] book be included on their shelves." For him, "it's a time saver and… a moneymaker too!"

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/debut-discourse-on-success-featured-in-librarybub-selection-for-january-302024119.html