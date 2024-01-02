DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (TIPA LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2024 / 14:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.437 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2791872 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 295018 EQS News ID: 1806807 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2024 08:41 ET (13:41 GMT)