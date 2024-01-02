Aspo Oyj: Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement

Aspo Plc

Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement

Aspo Plc has signed a revolving credit facility agreement amounting to EUR 20 million. The credit is being granted by Nordea Bank Abp. The maturity of the revolving credit facility agreement is two years plus an option for one additional year. The agreement will replace a prior revolving credit facility agreement of the same amount which had remained unused.

