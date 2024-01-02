Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.01.2024

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072
Frankfurt
02.01.24
08:09 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,090
+1,52 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2024 | 15:22
75 Leser
Aspo Oyj: Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement

Aspo Plc
Press Release
January 1, 2024 at 4:05 p.m.


Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement

Aspo Plc has signed a revolving credit facility agreement amounting to EUR 20 million. The credit is being granted by Nordea Bank Abp. The maturity of the revolving credit facility agreement is two years plus an option for one additional year. The agreement will replace a prior revolving credit facility agreement of the same amount which had remained unused.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 2024_01_02_Aspo signed EUR 20 million revolving credit facility agreement (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1cb0d3ad-6429-4f92-89a9-f7cfae7221c7)

