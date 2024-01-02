Blink Charging Co.: Blink Charging Celebrates a Strong 2023, Setting Up for a Prosperous 2024

As the EV industry leapt forward and transformed throughout 2023, Blink Charging stayed on pace, continuing to solidify its place as an EV charging industry leader.

Miami Beach, Fla., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, reflects upon a record-breaking year that saw record growth, new opportunities, and remarkable achievements for the Company.

Blink began 2023 on a high note by unveiling an exclusive agreement with Mitsubishi to implement EV charging infrastructure across Mitsubishi's nationwide dealer network. As a result, Blink chargers, the Blink Network, and Blink's turnkey services were made available to all 323 Mitsubishi dealerships nationwide. This impactful agreement represented just one of the Company's many collaborations throughout 2023, augmented by a successful $100 million capital raise in January that kicked off Blink's impressive year.

As February rolled around and American football's finest made their way to Phoenix for the big game, Blink teamed up with Hertz to provide complimentary EV charging to Hertz customers visiting the Phoenix area for the event.

March saw one of Blink's most impactful announcements to date. The Company proudly announced its contract with the United States Postal Service to provide up to 41,500 EV charging stations and network services for USPS's electric future. Along with its other accomplishments, this significant achievement allows the Company to continue contributing to the construction of the necessary EV infrastructure crucial for advancing transportation electrification nationwide.

With a holistic perspective on electrification's requirements and potential, Blink's decision in April to acquire the EV car-sharing company, Envoy Technologies, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blink Mobility, was driven by the vision for the future of e-mobility.

In May, Blink announced the Company's leadership would be entrusted to EV industry veteran and then Blink President, Brendan Jones. Mr. Jones, the newly appointed President and CEO, soon oversaw a significant announcement at the end of June showcasing Blink's position as an EV infrastructure industry leader in incorporating NACS (North American Charging Standard) into the Company's entire product line. This made Blink one of the first to adapt to and embrace the industry shift.

Continuing the Company's mission to support EV drivers at home and on the road, Blink signed an agreement with AAA in July to offer electric vehicle products to affiliated roadside service providers nationwide. The deal includes Blink's Mobile Charger, of which AAA was an early adopter.

Blink has proven its readiness to support major global companies' charge into the EV future - as the Company did in August, when it signed an agreement with global quick service franchisee, Arcos Dorados, to provide EV charging to five McDonald's locations throughout Puerto Rico. The Company's global vision for an electrified future continued to make headlines in 2023 including when, in October, Blink announced that Blue Corner, acquired in 2021, would now operate as Blink Charging, positioning the Blink brand for further expansion in Europe.

Finally, one of the standout highlights of this past year was the Company's announcement of its record-breaking revenue in third quarter (Q3) - surpassing its previous record-breaking second quarter (Q2). These achievements are indicative of Blink's drive toward operational and financial performance excellence.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 85,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to charge at any of Blink's charging locations easily. Blink's principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA, and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging's periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

