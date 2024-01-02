Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907784 | ISIN: US1999081045 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CF
Tradegate
02.01.24
14:24 Uhr
186,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,53 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
185,00186,0016:30
185,00186,0016:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC186,00-0,53 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.