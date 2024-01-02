Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Total Voting Rights
January 02
02 January 2024
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC
LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
During the month of December 2023, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC repurchased 672,411 ordinary shares for cancellation.
No ordinary shares were issued.
As at 31 December 2023, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC's issued share capital consisted of 555,971,699 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 85,629,548 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is 470,342,151.
The above figure (470,342,151) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
02079614240