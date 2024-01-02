Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.01.2024

02.01.2024
Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FMR LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Dec-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.730000

0.000000

9.730000

67315371

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.096000

0.000000

5.096000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B5N0P849

0

67315371

0.000000

9.730000

Sub Total 8.A

67315371

9.730000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

1.910000

0.000000

1.910000%

FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings LLC

1.910000

0.000000

1.910000%

FMR LLC

FIAM LLC

1.910000

0.000000

1.910000%

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

5.020000

0.000000

5.020000%

FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

5.020000

0.000000

5.020000%

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

0.510000

0.000000

0.510000%

FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings LLC

0.510000

0.000000

0.510000%

FMR LLC

Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company

0.510000

0.000000

0.510000%

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

0.370000

0.000000

0.370000%

FMR LLC

Fidelity Management Trust Company

0.370000

0.000000

0.370000%

FMR LLC

FMR LLC

1.910000

0.000000

1.910000%

FMR LLC

Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

1.910000

0.000000

1.910000%

FMR LLC

FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited

1.910000

0.000000

1.910000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

5% threshold crossed upwards due to a controlled undertaking - Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC

12. Date of Completion

29-Dec-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland


