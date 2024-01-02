DJ Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist (COUK LN) Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2024 / 15:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 119.9854 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39956 CODE: COUK LN ISIN: LU1407891602 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407891602 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COUK LN Sequence No.: 295031 EQS News ID: 1806861 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 02, 2024 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)