02.01.2024 | 16:30
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

Further to the Net Asset Value announcement issued this morning, the Company confirms that all information the directors and the entity may have had in the closed period leading up to an announcement of the results for the six months ended 31 December 2023 has now been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

2 January 2024


