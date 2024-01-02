The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 31 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 31 December 2023 88.56p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 87.06p per ordinary share

02 January 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45