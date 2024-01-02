Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20231222_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fde4dfe1-b3cd-46cf-bb30-ca71f45b5b59)
- NL_transparency notification_20231222_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45030cfe-385f-4335-b44a-45d4170518a8)
- FR_transparency notification_20231222_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1e9fa1e9-7c87-4a0f-b288-68f633df80ed)