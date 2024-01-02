St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that, due to market conditions, it will be unable to complete its initial public offering (the "IPO").

The Company will bear certain costs related to the incomplete IPO including the payment of a non-refundable corporate finance fee, audit, legal and regulatory filing fees.

Management is currently reviewing various options in respect of its future development including a new prospectus offering, private placement funding or seeking revocation of its reporting issuer status and becoming a private issuer. Until a definitive decision has been made, the Company expects that it will continue to file continuous and timely disclosure materials on www.sedarplus.ca.

The uncompleted IPO also means that no escrow has been imposed on securities held by principals of the Company. However, if, as and when the Company undertakes another IPO financing or original listing on a stock exchange, a formal escrow arrangement will be established.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Anteros Metals Inc. is a multimineral junior mining company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Anteros aims to pioneer sole and joint venture exploration and production projects, fusing modern systems with traditional exploration, and is currently focused on advancing four key projects across diverse commodities and development horizons.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for the development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding IPO Participation

Anteros was incorporated to find, explore, and develop resource properties, the success of which cannot be assured. The properties discussed herein are in the exploration stage as opposed to the development stage and are without a known body of commercial ore. These securities are considered to be highly speculative and involve a significant degree of risk due to the nature of the business and formative stage of corporate development. For more details, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Anteros Metals Prospectus dated September 28, 2023, and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). An investment in this company would be considered speculative and high risk. Ensure suitability and risk tolerance have been considered before investing. Book may close at any time.

