

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Williams (WMB) said that it has priced a public offering of $1.1 billion of its 4.900% Senior Notes due 2029 at a price of 99.839 percent of par and $1.0 billion of its 5.150% Senior Notes due 2034 at a price of 99.975 percent of par. The expected settlement date for the offering is January 5, 2024.



Williams plans to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding commercial paper notes or other near-term debt maturities.



