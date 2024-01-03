Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2024) - The 13th Yi Beauty & Lifestyle Expo and Global Beauty Summit, organized by Yi Beauty & Lifestyle - Yifei's subsidiary and a professional service platform that has focused on the beauty and fashion industry for over 10 years - has recently concluded in Shanghai. Retailers, brands, manufacturers, celebrities, third-party service providers, and other professionals from the beauty and fashion sector gathered at the event. Over 1,000 high-quality exhibitors from around the world showcased more than 20,000 new products, attracting over 50,000 buyers.





Yifei Group's Yi Beauty & Lifestyle Expo Concludes Successfully

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/192912_0daf3f99c4e02b45_002full.jpg

At the summit, Qian Han, Secretary General of Yi Beauty & Lifestyle, noted that in the post-pandemic era, every sector is becoming more crowded and it is more difficult to attract traffic. Only by returning to consumer needs, deeply mining product strength through systematic content cultivation and refined traffic operations, can new traffic be attracted to complete the next round of "super evolution".

Based on this industry background, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle aims to expand beyond beauty products to related functional food, mother and baby categories for the same consumer groups, while maintaining high product quality standards. It also plans to develop a free certification membership base of 500,000 members in three years to help the brand expand across sectors and connect with more channels and influencers.

At this expo, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle also debuted the industry-first Top 100 Channel Exhibition, with dedicated zones for Taobao, private domain leader, video accounts, Douyin, and offline new retail. Over 300 channels, 10 mainstream platforms, and 3,000 brands participating in the two-day event achieved fruitful results through face-to-face meetings, generating over 10,000 cooperation intentions.

Concurrently, over 500 heavyweight awards were presented at the "Beauty Night Yi Beauty & Lifestyle High-End Social Banquet and Award Ceremony" to outstanding enterprises and individuals across the industry.

Notably, the UK Department for International Trade attended with 12 precious UK niche brands covering fragrances, skincare, haircare, body care, and homeware. The UK pavilion booth saw enthusiastic inquiries. Japan, Poland, and Canada have also participated in previous Yi Beauty & Lifestyle Expos.

Yi Beauty & Lifestyle also looks forward to more cooperation with global beauty and fashion brands and e-commerce platforms and completing a new growth cycle together.

For business cooperation inquiries, please contact: xigua@yimeishang.com.

