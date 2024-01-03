

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6751 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 0.9000 against the Canadian dollar, from recent highs of 0.6771 and 0.9020, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie slipped to 95.88, 1.6220 and 1.0786 from yesterday's closing quotes of 95.98, 1.6176 and 1.0806, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.64 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie, 93.00 against the yen, 1.64 against the euro and 1.06 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX