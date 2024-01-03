

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.6245 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day low of 1.7532 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6252 and 1.7487, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 88.72 from a recent high of 89.13.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.76 against the euro and 87.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX