Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

3 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 02/01/2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 27,701 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 478.60p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 474.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 477.59p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,510,489 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,510,489. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 703,408 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,227,877.11.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 477.66p 19,053 Chi-X (CHIX) 477.45p 3,920 BATE (BATE) 477.30p 2,873 Aquis (AQXE) 477.51p 1,115 Turquoise (TRQX) 477.67p 740

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 5 474.40 2:22:54 PM 00383838716TRLO0.1.1 XLON 73 474.40 2:32:52 PM 00383840841TRLO0.1.1 BATE 370 477.00 2:37:25 PM 00383842185TRLO0.1.1 XLON 185 476.80 2:37:32 PM 00383842225TRLO0.1.1 XLON 198 477.00 2:37:32 PM 00383842226TRLO0.1.1 XLON 202 477.00 2:37:32 PM 00383842227TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 477.00 2:42:36 PM 00383843846TRLO0.1.1 XLON 2 477.00 2:43:09 PM 00383844012TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 477.00 2:44:12 PM 00383844248TRLO0.1.1 XLON 118 476.80 3:44:28 PM 00383866677TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867251TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867252TRLO0.1.1 BATE 111 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867253TRLO0.1.1 BATE 119 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867254TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 119 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867255TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 119 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867256TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 31 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867257TRLO0.1.1 BATE 132 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867259TRLO0.1.1 XLON 197 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867258TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 511 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867260TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867261TRLO0.1.1 XLON 609 476.80 3:45:38 PM 00383867262TRLO0.1.1 XLON 50 476.80 3:45:39 PM 00383867266TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 49 476.80 3:45:39 PM 00383867267TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 49 476.80 3:45:39 PM 00383867268TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1269 478.00 3:49:10 PM 00383868720TRLO0.1.1 XLON 411 478.00 3:49:10 PM 00383868721TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 478.00 3:49:14 PM 00383868738TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 478.00 3:49:20 PM 00383868800TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 280 477.80 3:49:31 PM 00383868880TRLO0.1.1 BATE 63 477.80 3:49:47 PM 00383869000TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 4 478.00 3:49:56 PM 00383869079TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 77 477.40 3:52:06 PM 00383869982TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 38 477.40 3:54:49 PM 00383871076TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 61 477.40 3:54:49 PM 00383871077TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 100 477.40 3:54:49 PM 00383871078TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 148 477.40 3:54:49 PM 00383871079TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 181 477.20 3:54:49 PM 00383871080TRLO0.1.1 XLON 80 476.80 3:54:49 PM 00383871081TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 280 476.80 3:54:49 PM 00383871083TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 480 476.80 3:54:49 PM 00383871082TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 11 476.80 3:54:49 PM 00383871084TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 39 478.20 3:57:05 PM 00383872052TRLO0.1.1 XLON 598 478.00 4:00:03 PM 00383873387TRLO0.1.1 XLON 713 478.00 4:00:03 PM 00383873389TRLO0.1.1 XLON 746 478.00 4:00:03 PM 00383873390TRLO0.1.1 XLON 463 478.00 4:00:03 PM 00383873391TRLO0.1.1 XLON 691 478.20 4:04:11 PM 00383875067TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 478.20 4:04:11 PM 00383875069TRLO0.1.1 XLON 450 478.20 4:04:11 PM 00383875068TRLO0.1.1 XLON 327 478.20 4:04:11 PM 00383875070TRLO0.1.1 XLON 622 478.20 4:04:11 PM 00383875071TRLO0.1.1 XLON 20 478.20 4:08:48 PM 00383876793TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 280 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877021TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 58 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877022TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 88 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877023TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 10 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877024TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 20 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877025TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 300 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877026TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877027TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 52 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877028TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 2158 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877029TRLO0.1.1 XLON 362 478.20 4:09:05 PM 00383877030TRLO0.1.1 XLON 411 477.80 4:09:07 PM 00383877039TRLO0.1.1 XLON 74 478.60 4:09:25 PM 00383877159TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 14 478.20 4:10:49 PM 00383877738TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 345 478.20 4:10:49 PM 00383877739TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 138 477.60 4:12:10 PM 00383878158TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 50 477.60 4:13:55 PM 00383878725TRLO0.1.1 BATE 661 477.60 4:13:55 PM 00383878726TRLO0.1.1 XLON 323 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879349TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 20 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879350TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 138 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879351TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 40 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879352TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 294 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879353TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879355TRLO0.1.1 BATE 108 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879354TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 71 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879356TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879357TRLO0.1.1 BATE 87 477.40 4:15:22 PM 00383879359TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 115 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879358TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 9 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879360TRLO0.1.1 BATE 276 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879361TRLO0.1.1 BATE 6 477.40 4:15:22 PM 00383879362TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 138 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879363TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 8 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879364TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879365TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 369 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879366TRLO0.1.1 XLON 74 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879367TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1151 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879368TRLO0.1.1 XLON 661 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879370TRLO0.1.1 XLON 339 477.60 4:15:22 PM 00383879372TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 477.40 4:15:25 PM 00383879385TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 276 477.00 4:15:25 PM 00383879387TRLO0.1.1 XLON 107 477.40 4:20:11 PM 00383881243TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 277 477.40 4:20:53 PM 00383881515TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 46 477.40 4:20:53 PM 00383881516TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 104 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881705TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 62 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881706TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881708TRLO0.1.1 XLON 600 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881707TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881709TRLO0.1.1 XLON 346 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881710TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881711TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881712TRLO0.1.1 XLON 265 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881713TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881714TRLO0.1.1 XLON 197 477.20 4:21:27 PM 00383881716TRLO0.1.1 XLON 258 476.80 4:21:37 PM 00383881760TRLO0.1.1 XLON 376 476.80 4:23:48 PM 00383882442TRLO0.1.1 XLON 74 477.60 4:27:10 PM 00383883577TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 47 477.00 4:27:17 PM 00383883591TRLO0.1.1 XLON 155 477.00 4:27:17 PM 00383883592TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 476.60 4:29:22 PM 00383884284TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 74 477.60 4:29:35 PM 00383884415TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 126 477.40 4:29:46 PM 00383884524TRLO0.1.1 BATE 61 477.40 4:29:46 PM 00383884525TRLO0.1.1 BATE 163 477.40 4:29:46 PM 00383884526TRLO0.1.1 BATE 4 477.40 4:29:47 PM 00383884540TRLO0.1.1 BATE 206 477.40 4:29:47 PM 00383884541TRLO0.1.1 BATE 385 477.40 4:29:47 PM 00383884543TRLO0.1.1 BATE 179 477.40 4:29:47 PM 00383884542TRLO0.1.1 BATE 74 477.60 4:29:58 PM 00383884687TRLO0.1.1 TRQX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02