PR Newswire
03.01.2024 | 08:06
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03

3 January 2024

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

02/01/2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

27,701

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

478.60p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

474.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

477.59p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,510,489 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,510,489. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 703,408 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £3,227,877.11.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

477.66p

19,053

Chi-X (CHIX)

477.45p

3,920

BATE (BATE)

477.30p

2,873

Aquis (AQXE)

477.51p

1,115

Turquoise (TRQX)

477.67p

740

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

5

474.40

2:22:54 PM

00383838716TRLO0.1.1

XLON

73

474.40

2:32:52 PM

00383840841TRLO0.1.1

BATE

370

477.00

2:37:25 PM

00383842185TRLO0.1.1

XLON

185

476.80

2:37:32 PM

00383842225TRLO0.1.1

XLON

198

477.00

2:37:32 PM

00383842226TRLO0.1.1

XLON

202

477.00

2:37:32 PM

00383842227TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

477.00

2:42:36 PM

00383843846TRLO0.1.1

XLON

2

477.00

2:43:09 PM

00383844012TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

477.00

2:44:12 PM

00383844248TRLO0.1.1

XLON

118

476.80

3:44:28 PM

00383866677TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867251TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867252TRLO0.1.1

BATE

111

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867253TRLO0.1.1

BATE

119

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867254TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

119

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867255TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

119

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867256TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

31

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867257TRLO0.1.1

BATE

132

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867259TRLO0.1.1

XLON

197

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867258TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

511

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867260TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867261TRLO0.1.1

XLON

609

476.80

3:45:38 PM

00383867262TRLO0.1.1

XLON

50

476.80

3:45:39 PM

00383867266TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

49

476.80

3:45:39 PM

00383867267TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

49

476.80

3:45:39 PM

00383867268TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1269

478.00

3:49:10 PM

00383868720TRLO0.1.1

XLON

411

478.00

3:49:10 PM

00383868721TRLO0.1.1

XLON

280

478.00

3:49:14 PM

00383868738TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

478.00

3:49:20 PM

00383868800TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

280

477.80

3:49:31 PM

00383868880TRLO0.1.1

BATE

63

477.80

3:49:47 PM

00383869000TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

4

478.00

3:49:56 PM

00383869079TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

77

477.40

3:52:06 PM

00383869982TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

38

477.40

3:54:49 PM

00383871076TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

61

477.40

3:54:49 PM

00383871077TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

100

477.40

3:54:49 PM

00383871078TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

148

477.40

3:54:49 PM

00383871079TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

181

477.20

3:54:49 PM

00383871080TRLO0.1.1

XLON

80

476.80

3:54:49 PM

00383871081TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

280

476.80

3:54:49 PM

00383871083TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

480

476.80

3:54:49 PM

00383871082TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

11

476.80

3:54:49 PM

00383871084TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

39

478.20

3:57:05 PM

00383872052TRLO0.1.1

XLON

598

478.00

4:00:03 PM

00383873387TRLO0.1.1

XLON

713

478.00

4:00:03 PM

00383873389TRLO0.1.1

XLON

746

478.00

4:00:03 PM

00383873390TRLO0.1.1

XLON

463

478.00

4:00:03 PM

00383873391TRLO0.1.1

XLON

691

478.20

4:04:11 PM

00383875067TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

478.20

4:04:11 PM

00383875069TRLO0.1.1

XLON

450

478.20

4:04:11 PM

00383875068TRLO0.1.1

XLON

327

478.20

4:04:11 PM

00383875070TRLO0.1.1

XLON

622

478.20

4:04:11 PM

00383875071TRLO0.1.1

XLON

20

478.20

4:08:48 PM

00383876793TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

280

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877021TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

58

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877022TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

88

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877023TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

10

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877024TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

20

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877025TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

300

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877026TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877027TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

52

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877028TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

2158

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877029TRLO0.1.1

XLON

362

478.20

4:09:05 PM

00383877030TRLO0.1.1

XLON

411

477.80

4:09:07 PM

00383877039TRLO0.1.1

XLON

74

478.60

4:09:25 PM

00383877159TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

14

478.20

4:10:49 PM

00383877738TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

345

478.20

4:10:49 PM

00383877739TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

138

477.60

4:12:10 PM

00383878158TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

50

477.60

4:13:55 PM

00383878725TRLO0.1.1

BATE

661

477.60

4:13:55 PM

00383878726TRLO0.1.1

XLON

323

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879349TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

20

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879350TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

138

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879351TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

40

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879352TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

294

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879353TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879355TRLO0.1.1

BATE

108

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879354TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

71

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879356TRLO0.1.1

BATE

280

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879357TRLO0.1.1

BATE

87

477.40

4:15:22 PM

00383879359TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

115

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879358TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

9

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879360TRLO0.1.1

BATE

276

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879361TRLO0.1.1

BATE

6

477.40

4:15:22 PM

00383879362TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

138

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879363TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

8

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879364TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

2

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879365TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

369

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879366TRLO0.1.1

XLON

74

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879367TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1151

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879368TRLO0.1.1

XLON

661

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879370TRLO0.1.1

XLON

339

477.60

4:15:22 PM

00383879372TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

477.40

4:15:25 PM

00383879385TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

276

477.00

4:15:25 PM

00383879387TRLO0.1.1

XLON

107

477.40

4:20:11 PM

00383881243TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

277

477.40

4:20:53 PM

00383881515TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

46

477.40

4:20:53 PM

00383881516TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

104

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881705TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

62

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881706TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881708TRLO0.1.1

XLON

600

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881707TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881709TRLO0.1.1

XLON

346

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881710TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881711TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881712TRLO0.1.1

XLON

265

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881713TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881714TRLO0.1.1

XLON

197

477.20

4:21:27 PM

00383881716TRLO0.1.1

XLON

258

476.80

4:21:37 PM

00383881760TRLO0.1.1

XLON

376

476.80

4:23:48 PM

00383882442TRLO0.1.1

XLON

74

477.60

4:27:10 PM

00383883577TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

47

477.00

4:27:17 PM

00383883591TRLO0.1.1

XLON

155

477.00

4:27:17 PM

00383883592TRLO0.1.1

XLON

45

476.60

4:29:22 PM

00383884284TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

74

477.60

4:29:35 PM

00383884415TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

126

477.40

4:29:46 PM

00383884524TRLO0.1.1

BATE

61

477.40

4:29:46 PM

00383884525TRLO0.1.1

BATE

163

477.40

4:29:46 PM

00383884526TRLO0.1.1

BATE

4

477.40

4:29:47 PM

00383884540TRLO0.1.1

BATE

206

477.40

4:29:47 PM

00383884541TRLO0.1.1

BATE

385

477.40

4:29:47 PM

00383884543TRLO0.1.1

BATE

179

477.40

4:29:47 PM

00383884542TRLO0.1.1

BATE

74

477.60

4:29:58 PM

00383884687TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.