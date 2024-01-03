

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Wednesday that it has received orders for four wind farms in Sweden totaling 553 MW from Renewable Power Capital, a British investment company for renewable energy.



The financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed.



The orders also include a premium plus service for the turbines covering a period of 35 years.



In spring 2025 the Nordex will start delivering and installing 80 turbines, of which 74 are N163/6.X and six N149/5.X turbines, for the High Coast wind farm cluster.



The High Coast comprises four wind farms including, Knasjoberget with 98 MW, followed by Sorlidberget with 140 MW, Vitberget with 161 MW, and Storhojden with 154 MW.



All wind farms will be built in the province of Vasterorrlands Lan and are scheduled to start operation in 2025.



