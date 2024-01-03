Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
03.01.24
08:01 Uhr
1,318 Euro
-0,008
-0,60 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
3 January 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 2 January 2024 it purchased a total of 60,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           40,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.334     GBP1.154 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.318     GBP1.152 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.329547    GBP1.153494

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,828,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1524       1.332         XDUB      08:48:59      00068285310TRLO0 
405       1.332         XDUB      08:48:59      00068285311TRLO0 
1278       1.332         XDUB      08:48:59      00068285312TRLO0 
698       1.332         XDUB      08:48:59      00068285313TRLO0 
2000       1.334         XDUB      08:48:59      00068285314TRLO0 
3772       1.318         XDUB      11:25:44      00068288950TRLO0 
1747       1.328         XDUB      13:27:41      00068292394TRLO0 
1209       1.328         XDUB      13:27:41      00068292395TRLO0 
569       1.328         XDUB      13:27:41      00068292396TRLO0 
1300       1.326         XDUB      13:27:41      00068292397TRLO0 
717       1.326         XDUB      13:27:41      00068292398TRLO0 
385       1.332         XDUB      14:19:08      00068293533TRLO0 
2500       1.334         XDUB      14:24:05      00068293625TRLO0 
443       1.334         XDUB      14:24:05      00068293626TRLO0 
4955       1.330         XDUB      14:31:19      00068293810TRLO0 
4649       1.328         XDUB      14:41:02      00068294136TRLO0 
243       1.330         XDUB      14:41:02      00068294137TRLO0 
430       1.332         XDUB      15:03:44      00068294676TRLO0 
643       1.332         XDUB      15:27:04      00068295202TRLO0 
1298       1.332         XDUB      15:27:04      00068295203TRLO0 
852       1.332         XDUB      15:27:04      00068295204TRLO0 
273       1.332         XDUB      16:05:52      00068296363TRLO0 
181       1.332         XDUB      16:07:28      00068296436TRLO0 
181       1.332         XDUB      16:13:12      00068296676TRLO0 
2000       1.332         XDUB      16:13:12      00068296677TRLO0 
1034       1.332         XDUB      16:13:12      00068296678TRLO0 
2712       1.332         XDUB      16:13:12      00068296679TRLO0 
513       1.332         XDUB      16:13:12      00068296680TRLO0 
1489       1.332         XDUB      16:13:12      00068296681TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
82        115.20        XLON      09:29:12      00068286371TRLO0 
3264       115.20        XLON      09:29:12      00068286370TRLO0 
452       115.20        XLON      09:29:12      00068286369TRLO0 
832       115.20        XLON      09:29:12      00068286372TRLO0 
4649       115.40        XLON      14:31:19      00068293809TRLO0 
128       115.40        XLON      14:42:41      00068294172TRLO0 
1700       115.40        XLON      14:42:41      00068294173TRLO0 
97        115.40        XLON      15:28:51      00068295238TRLO0 
3929       115.40        XLON      15:28:51      00068295239TRLO0 
473       115.40        XLON      15:28:51      00068295240TRLO0 
2900       115.40        XLON      15:54:01      00068295960TRLO0 
1062       115.40        XLON      15:54:01      00068295961TRLO0 
432       115.20        XLON      16:24:21      00068297225TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  295041 
EQS News ID:  1806973 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
