

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment remained unchanged in November, data released by Destatis revealed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate stood at adjusted 3.1 percent, the same as in October, the results of the labor force survey showed. The number of people out of work increased 5,000 from the previous month to 1.36 million in November.



At the same time, the unadjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.0 percent compared to the same month last year.



Destatis said the long-term upward trend on the labour market continued with a fall in momentum compared to the last year. Employment increased 0.4 percent from the previous year.



The Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to publish monthly unemployment data for December. Economists see the jobless rate at 5.9 percent in December, unchanged from November.



