

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen N.V. (QGEN), a Dutch diagnostics and research company, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia addressing various public health and infection control initiatives.



Further, it will open its regional headquarters in Riyadh, early 2024. This is expected to strengthen its commercial footprint in the region.



It will also help the ministry in eliminating meningitis per the World Health Organization or WHO program using its syndromic testing platform QIAstat-Dx.



In Oman, the diagnostics firm through its commercial partner Taiba Medserv LLC, will provide QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assays, a test for screening latent tuberculosis in expatriates applying for residency in the Gulf state starting in early 2024.



Oman has low incidence of TB that has a large workforce from high-incidence countries according to the company.



The Oman health ministry plans to test up to 800,000 people over two years and offer direct medical treatment to those found carrying TB bacteria without symptoms.



The CDC and WHO endorse the use of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus in all settings to combat the global TB epidemic, the company said in a statement.



