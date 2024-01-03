Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 03
[03.01.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|19,998,600.00
|EUR
|0
|183,892,638.44
|9.1953
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|934,363.01
|92.6947
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|5,985,618.00
|EUR
|0
|57,920,005.67
|9.6765
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|23,090.00
|USD
|0
|243,296.68
|10.5369
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.01.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,937,956.60
|10.3592