Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (MSED LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2024 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 111.7375 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16221036 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU1681047236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 295106 EQS News ID: 1807141 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

