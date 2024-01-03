DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (INFB LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 107.5893 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 284 CODE: INFB LN ISIN: LU2418815390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2418815390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFB LN Sequence No.: 295148 EQS News ID: 1807225 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 03, 2024